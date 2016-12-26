As you consider your goals for the New Year, I hope you’ll think about working on your character. No, you’re not too old and I don’t mean to imply you’re a bad person. As I’ve said often, “you don’t have to be sick to get better.” In fact, it’s a lot easier to make a good person better than a bad person good.
The struggle to be better takes place during our daily choices.
People of exceptional character stand out from the crowd because they develop the wisdom and strength to know and do the right thing in the face of pressures and temptations to do otherwise.
There are seven core qualities I call the seven Cs of character: conscience, compassion, consideration, confidence, control, courage, and competence.
CONSCIENCE. Your conscience is your moral compass. Take care of it. Use it. Trust it.
COMPASSION. Nurture, express and demonstrate compassion by caring about, giving to and helping whomever you can, whenever you can, in all ways that you can.
CONSIDERATION. Be considerate. Always be aware of how your words and actions affect others so you can do more good and less harm.
CONFIDENCE. Approach every opportunity and challenge with the confidence that you are worthy enough and able enough to succeed. Never doubt your inner strength to overcome temptations, difficulties and misfortunes with honor and dignity.
COURAGE. Protect who you are and what you believe with courage. Master your fears and preserve your integrity by doing what you know is right even if t costs more than you want to pay.
CONTROL. Control the emotions, urges and appetites that demean you, damage your name, or diminish your future.
COMPETENCE. Continually build your competence, the knowledge, skill and ability to ethically and effectively solve problems.
Monday, December 26, 2016
Michael Josephson: The seven Cs of character
