30 Best love quotes for your Valentine

1) I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. – Roy Croft
2) I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach. – Elizabeth Barrett Browning
3) Come live with me, and be my love, and we will some new pleasures prove, of golden sands, and crystal brooks, with silken lines and silver hooks. — John Donne
4) Love doesn’t make the world go round, love is what makes the ride worthwhile. — Franklin P. Jones
5) In real love you want the other person’s good. In romantic love you want the other person. — Margaret Anderson
6) Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. — Aristotle
7) The supreme happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved – loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves. — Victor Hugo
8) When you are in love you can’t fall asleep because reality is better than your dreams. — Dr. Seuss
9) Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own. — Robert A. Heinlein
10) A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. — Mignon McLaughlin
11) Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
12) Love means to commit oneself without guarantee, to give oneself completely in the hope that our love will produce love in the loved person. Love is an act of faith, and whoever is of little faith is also of little love. — Erich Fromm
13) You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly. — Sam Keen
14) The life and love we create is the life and love we live. — Leo Buscaglia
15) Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. — Lao Tzu
16) Love is the beauty of the soul. — St. Augustine
17) Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness. — Oliver Wendell Holmes
18) Love is like a friendship caught on fire: In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable. — Bruce Lee
19) Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence. — Eric Fromm
20) Do I love you because you’re beautiful / Or are you beautiful because I love you? — Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Cinderella
21) Love is an act of endless forgiveness, a tender look which becomes a habit. — Peter Ustinov
22) Love one another and you will be happy. It’s as simple and as difficult as that. — Michael Leunig
23) Absence diminishes small loves and increases great ones, as the wind blows out the candle and fans the bonfire. — François Duc de La Rochefoucauld
24) Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity. — Henry Van Dyke
25) Will you love me in December as you do in May / Will you love me in the good old fashioned way? / When my hair has all turned gray / Will you kiss me then and say / That you love me in December as you do in May? — James J. Walker
26) You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. — Author Unknown
27) We are not the same persons this year as last; nor are those we love. It is a happy chance if we, changing, continue to love a changed person. — W. Somerset Maugham
28) Love puts the fun in together, the sad in apart, and the joy in a heart. — Author Unknown
29) Love is not blind – it sees more, not less. But because it sees more, it is willing to see less. — Julins Gordon
30) When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. — Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
30 Best love quotes for your Valentine
