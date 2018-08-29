Steve Flowers: Inside the Statehouse - BCA is back, bigger and better than ever

Alabama Power is and has always been a force in Alabama politics. Some entities may have influence in the Alabama Legislature, but the power company has the ear of folks in all three branches of State government: legislative, executive and judicial.
To quote the great Dr. Paul Hubbert, if you asked elected Alabama officials who they would call if their ox got into a ditch, it would be an overwhelming vote for Alabama Power. Alabama Power is the friend and confidant that both Democratic and Republican senators and representatives would name. The company is known for listening to legislators and treating them fairly and honestly, and it is truly nonpartisan in its approach.
Typically, the power company prefers anonymity. It certainly does not seek attention or accolades. However, legislators, judges, and governors have never been reluctant or ashamed of being aligned with the interests of the company or seeking contributions from its employee-operated political action committee. Over the years there has been a shell game of attempting to hide campaign contributions from some corners; not so with Alabama Power and its employees' PAC. They do not play nefarious, clandestine, hiding-the-money shenanigans. They play by the rules. When you inquire with those 35 senators why they want and are proud of the power company’s support, they will quote an old saying used among Goat Hill veterans, “What’s good for Alabama Power is good for Alabama,” because if Alabama grows and prospers, if the state is drawing new industry and existing businesses are expanding, and Alabamians are using more electricity, Alabama Power prospers.
During the 1960s, George Wallace had demagogued the race issue and had become the emperor of Goat Hill. The issue of race was a powerful tool. Wallace was a brilliant politician and knew how to use power. When African Americans gained the right to vote, Wallace had to find him another boogeyman. He took a page from Huey Long and started cursing the big utilities.
During this Wallace vendetta, Alabama Power had a president named Joe Farley, who was a great business leader but not particularly enamored with Montgomery politics. Fortunately, he had a real pro representing the company on Goat Hill in the form of Walter Johnsey. Walter stood toe-to-toe with Wallace.
After Wallace, a triumvirate of power made up of the Alabama Education Association, labor groups, and trial lawyers ruled the roost. The plaintiff trial lawyers became greedy and made Alabama the laughing stock of the nation with outrageous, ludicrous judgments. We were called “Tort Hell” by Time Magazine. No industry would come to Alabama when they were going to be routinely shaken down by litigants and their own workers for millions of dollars.
The power company had to come to the rescue. Under the leadership of President Elmer Harris, the Business Council of Alabama was created. The BCA ran the trial lawyers from the temple and led Alabama into a pro-business environment.
Over the next 30 years, the BCA became the leading business governmental group. In actuality, it remained closely aligned with the power company.
An arrogant individual named Billy Canary had been the titular president of the BCA for close to 10 years. He had parlayed a friendship with Governor Bob Riley and Speaker Mike Hubbard into garnering the job. It became apparent that he had run the organization into the ground about three years ago. He and the BCA had become a joke and a toothless tiger.
About a year ago, the power company president, Mark Crosswhite, called Canary to Birmingham and suggested it was time to move on. Canary lied and procrastinated and refused to depart. Crosswhite ultimately lost his patience. He brilliantly pulled the plug and left BCA along with some of the company’s business allies - Regions, Blue Cross, and Power South. Crosswhite had grown up in the power business. At one point in his career, he led the governmental affairs department and also did a stint as president of Gulf Power. He knew how to handle the situation. He employed the Teddy Roosevelt adage that also applies to the power company: “Walk softly and carry a big stick.” Crosswhite and his allies reconstituted the board of the BCA and brought everybody back into the fold in one fell swoop. He earned himself a place in Alabama Power and Alabama political lore.
The BCA is back, bigger and better than ever.
