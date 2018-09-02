Hank Sanders: Senate Sketches #1629 - God works in mysterious ways

God works in mysterious ways. When I think of Selma and Dallas County, Alabama, I am comforted by this simple thought. I really need such comfort every time I think of Selma and Dallas County, Alabama. Why do I need such comfort in thinking about Selma and Dallas County? I don’t know why the need for such comfort is so great, but I do know that God works in mysterious ways.
There was great struggle across the South and beyond to secure voting rights for African Americans. There was struggle in Mississippi. There was struggle in Georgia and Florida. There was struggle in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. There was struggle in Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas. There was struggle in various other places. But Selma, Alabama was unique in the struggle for voting rights in America.
According to Dr. Bernard Lafayette, the first voting rights worker to come to Selma and Dallas County, this was the most unlikely place for a successful voting rights struggle. Dr. Lafayette says that SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) considered Selma as the very last place to conduct a successful voting rights initiative. They said that the White folk were too mean and the Black folks were too scared. It was the only place left on the SNCC list, so he came. Almost no one expected any success. But he found that Black people had been actively struggling for voting rights since the 1930s.
With all the strenuous voting rights struggles across the Deep South and beyond, the struggle came to a head in Selma and Dallas County, Alabama. One side had everything: all the laws and lawmen; all the banks and money; all the businesses and jobs; all the voters and elected officials; all the laws and lawmen; all the guns and gunmen; all the media and media men; everything. The other side had virtually nothing. However, the side with virtually nothing took marching feet, singing songs, and praying prayers and wrought a great victory. The 1965 Voting Rights Act was the fruit of this great struggle and monumental victory. I don’t know why, but I do know that God works in mysterious ways.
Violently stopping marches was supposed to stop the Voting Rights Movement. The death of Jimmie Lee Jackson in Perry County was supposed to stop the Voting Rights Movement in Selma and surrounding counties. Brutally beating people on the Edmund Pettus Bridge was supposed to stop it. The death of Rev. James Reeb was supposed to stop it. The death of Viola Liuzzo was supposed to stop it. Instead, each act of vicious violence propelled the struggle. It all came to a head in Selma and Dallas County, Alabama.
After such a great victory, the bountiful benefits seemed to flow everywhere but Selma and Dallas County, Alabama. People became president who would not have but for the Voting Rights Movement: think President Jimmy Carter; think President Bill Clinton; think President Barack Obama. So many big cities have benefited: think Atlanta; think Charlotte; think Memphis. Every Alabama Black Belt county has seen greater political benefits than Selma and Dallas County. It took 35 long years to replace Joe Smitherman, who was mayor of Selma in 1965 when Bloody Sunday erupted and the Selma-to-Montgomery March forged a path to victory. Fifty-three years later, Whites with 27% of the population, hold six of the seven countywide elected positions. It seems the very opposite would have happened. I don’t know why, but I do know that God works in mysterious ways.
When Faya and I came to Selma/Dallas County in 1971, we fully expected that within five years there would be great progress in the following: political participation; police protection; judicial justice; economic equity; population progress; community construction; vibrant nonviolence; and so forth. Instead, Selma and Dallas County struggle mightily in each of these categories. The population continues to diminish. The economy struggles. Judicial justice is handcuffed. Police protection is prejudiced against the poor (and others). Political participation is unfulfilled. Violence is vibrantly pervasive.
This great struggle and stunning victory made Selma/Dallas County a worldwide symbol for voting rights, human struggle and racial justice. One would expect the reality to reflect the symbolism. However, the precise opposite is reflected bountifully.
I have this powerful feeling that God is still in the miracle-making business in Selma and Dallas County. I have this sinking feeling that we will continue to go down until we communicate openly, honestly and fully with one another. I have this fateful feeling that we will continue on a descending path until we turn to each other rather than on each other. I have this frightening fear that things may have to hit rock bottom before we go up.
I know that many in Selma will rush to say that these things will never happen in Selma/Dallas County, Alabama. I beg to differ. I don’t know how, but I know the miracle of Bloody Sunday, the Selma-to-Montgomery March, and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. I know the miracle of Abraham, Job, and Gideon. I know that God is still in the miracle making business.
Epilogue - There is so much in life that we can’t explain. There is so much in life we don’t understand. Among such things is the way of God. God’s way is not our way. Therefore, it is not for us to fully understand. It is mysterious because God works in mysterious ways.
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Hank Sanders: Senate Sketches #1629 - God works in mysterious ways
