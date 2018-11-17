The president is using a far-right tabloid to elevate baseless conspiracy theories and undermine our democracy.
Studies have repeatedly shown that voter fraud is virtually non-existent. President Trump’s new claim, in fact, is about as valid as his false assertion in 2016 that millions of people voted illegally for his opponent. His own commission dissolved after finding no evidence to support it.
The real threats to our democracy are the efforts of his own allies to suppress the vote. The midterm elections saw record voter turnout in some parts of the country and an increase in participation in the democratic process across the board. These historic gains were overshadowed, however, by blatant attempts at voter suppression in the Deep South and in other parts of the United States.
The fact is, we need to strengthen our democracy and make sure that every eligible voter has access to the ballot box and that every vote is counted. The new Congress should focus on and pass legislation that strengthens the Voting Rights Act to crack down on voter suppression.
This article was published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based civil rights organization.
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Trump lies again about voter fraud
