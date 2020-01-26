Hank Sanders: Sketches #1702 - Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice

People keep asking me this question: "How can Evangelical Christians support Trump after all the unchristian things he has done and continues to do?" They usually give a litany of things, and the list is long. I usually reply: "I don't know, but I am a Christian. I teach Sunday School each Sunday morning on the radio and on the internet. But I know that the support for President Trump is not inconsistent with the long history of White European and American Christians. I then take the time to explain in detail again and again. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
The Europeans who came to Africa in the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries were mostly Christians. I have visited many countries in Africa, and I keep running into the following saying: When European Christian came to Africa, they had the Bible and the Africans had the land. Eventually, the Christians had the land and the Africans had the Bible. When you look at it, there is a lot of truth in this assertion. However, it was not just the land but the gold, silver, oil, culture, governments, and so forth. Not every White Christian participated directly, but there were not many who registered strong objections. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
This approach happened not just in Africa but on every other continent where European Christians went. They colonized the indigenous population and took control of land, resources, and government. If you don't believe me, look at the continents of Asia, Australia, North America, and South America. Therefore, it is crystal clear that this approach is not an aberration but is part and parcel of European Christianity as practiced and implemented. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
To me, the essence of Christian practice is found in the Bible in Chapter 25 of Matthew, verses 34 through 40 (NIV) which read as follows:
Then the King will say to those on his right, “Come you who are blessed by my Father, take your inheritance, prepared for you since the creation of the world.
“For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
Then the righteous will answer him, “ Lord, when did we see you hungry and fed you or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you as a stranger and invite you in or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go visit you?”
Then the King will reply, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
I could explore the actions of European Christians on every continent, but I do not have the space in this Sketches. I will just address the issue as it relates to a part of one continent, what is now the United States of America on the North American continent. Our religion is not what we say it is, what we practice.
When European Christians came to this part of the continent, which is now mainland United States of America, the indigenous peoples (mistakenly called Indians) collectively owned the land. For the most part, these indigenous peoples initially welcomed the European Christians. They took them in, showed them how to grow food, build shelters and make clothing from what was available, and visited and supported them in various ways. In fact, the European Christians were treated in a truly Christian way by these non-Christian indigenous peoples. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
It was not too long before the European Christians commenced taking the land and killing the indigenous people. Descendants of European Christians (American Christians) own or control more than 95 percent of the land, and more than 90 percent of the indigenous peoples were wiped out one way or another. Most Christians who did not participate directly did not register strong objections. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
European Christians seized millions of Africans and took them from their families, their villages, their tribes, and their continent. These enslaved peoples were transported thousands of miles in holds of ships through the infamous Middle Passage to the Americas. Then the European Christians employed extreme physical, emotional, mental, and psychological violence to enslave Africans in the worse form of human slavery (chattel slavery) known to humankind. As a rule, Christians not directly involved did not register strong objections. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
During the 250 years of slavery, European Christians morphed into American Christians. After the Civil War, several constitutional amendments were enacted to free those of African descent from slavery. However, this newfound freedom did not last long because American Christians immediately commenced imposing very harsh racial segregation through law, custom, and domestic terrorism such as lynching, murder, and brutality. These lynchings were often public events with thousands looking on in celebration. Virtually none of those participating in lynching were brought to justice. Christian congresspersons repeatedly prevented passage of a federal anti-lynching law. Most White Christians did not object. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
After another 100 years, this harsh racial segregation ended. However, other forms of racial oppression were implemented by American Christians. These included mass incarcerations, voter suppression, forced labor, widespread poverty, police killings, capital punishment, etc. Very few law enforcement individuals who killed African Americans were brought to justice. Again, most White Christians did not register strong objections. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
What all this tells me is that White supremacy is more powerful than the Christianity practiced by many White Christians, including evangelicals. We cannot expect most of today's White Christians, including evangelicals, to hold President Donald Trump to a Christian standard higher than that practiced by White Christians down through history. Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice.
EPILOGUE – Religion plays a very important role in our lives whether as individuals, communities, nations, or races. However, it is not easy to determine the full impact because there is such a difference between what people say their religion is and how that religion is practiced.
About the author: About the author: Hank Sanders represents Senate District 23 in the Alabama Legislature.
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Hank Sanders: Sketches #1702 - Our religion is not what we say it is, but what we practice
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment