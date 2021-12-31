What I’ve learned

It’s traditional to start the New Year with resolutions designed to help us live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. But it’s also useful to reflect on some of the things we’ve learned over the years, the things that make us not only smarter, but wiser.
For instance, I’ve learned that trying to be a good person is a lifelong commitment and that it often requires me to do the right thing even when it costs more than I want to pay.
I’ve learned that kindness is more important than cleverness and that carrying grudges is foolish and self-defeating.
I’ve learned that my dad was right when he told me, "Where there’s a will, there’s a way," and that tenacity is more important to success than talent.
I’ve learned that pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional and that I have a lot to say about my own happiness.
I’ve learned that a life focused on fun and pleasure rarely leads to happiness or fulfillment.
I’ve learned that in my personal relationships and in the workplace I’ve got to set limits because whatever I allow, I encourage.
I’ve learned that the things I like to do least are often the things that need to be done most.
I’ve learned that it’s easy to fall into self-righteousness and that neither the intensity of my feelings nor the certainty of my convictions is any assurance that I’m right.
I’ve learned that unless I translate my thoughts into actions, my great ideas and good intentions are like unlit candles.
I’ve learned that I cannot lie myself out of a problem and that the problems I ignore don’t go away, they just grow bigger.
Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Capital City Free Press on January 1, 2011.
About the author: Michael Josephson is the founder of the Josephson Institute of Ethics, a non-for-profit organization that develops and delivers services and materials to increase ethical commitment, competence, and practice in all segments of society.
This article was published by the Josephson Institute of Ethics.
No comments:
Post a Comment