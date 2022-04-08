Supreme Justice: Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation is historic

The historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is an essential step toward a more inclusive America that reflects the strength of our diverse nation and recognizes the unique and often overlooked role African-American women have played in building and shaping this country.
Justice Jackson is the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in its 233-year history and will be the sixth woman out of the 116 justices to serve on the high court. Justice Jackson’s elevation to our nation’s highest court is a cause for celebration and an encouraging signal to future generations that aspire to the highest offices in our nation.
Our country was founded and has flourished on the principle of diversity. We are best served by justices who represent our multicultural society and are committed to ensuring equal justice and protecting the rights of all. Studies indicate that public trust in the court is waning — a reflection of the erosion of Supreme Court precedent, the politicization of the confirmation process, and the appointment of ideological justices often removed from the realities of everyday life.
The appointment of Justice Jackson will bring a new perspective to the Supreme Court. Her career reflects an individual who is conscientious about considering the central role of the law in the lives of everyday people while simultaneously wrestling with philosophical questions about the values underpinning our legal system and the role of courts in our democratic society. Her extraordinary legal credentials and personal life experiences make her an exceptional addition to the court.
Today is a hopeful day, a day to celebrate, because, for the first time in our nation’s history, Black women are represented at the highest levels of our executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
In light of the critical role of the U.S. Supreme Court, we applaud President Biden for recognizing the need for increased diversity on the highest court in the land. Justice Jackson will no doubt leave an indelible mark not just on the court, but also on our country.
This article was published by the Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based civil rights organization.
