Top 20 New Years quotations

"Here's to the bright New Year, and a fond farewell to the old; here's to the things that are yet to come, and to the memories that we hold." -Anonymous
"People are so worried about what they eat between Christmas and the New Year, but they really should be worried about what they eat between the New Year and Christmas." -Anonymous
"A new year is unfolding - like a blossom with petals curled tightly concealing the beauty within." -Anonymous
"Let us not drink to the past, but to the future." -Anonymous
"The new year begins in a snow-storm of white vows." -George William Curtis
"The New Year, like an Infant Heir to the whole world, was waited for, with welcomes, presents, and rejoicings." -Charles Dickens
"For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." -T.S. Eliot
"Be at war with your vices; at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." -Benjamin Franklin
"New Year's Eve is like every other night; there is no pause in the march of the universe, no breathless moment of silence among created things that the passage of another twelve months may be noted; and yet no man has quite the same thoughts this evening that come with the coming of darkness on other nights." -Hamilton Wright Mabie
"The proper behavior all through the holiday season is to be drunk. This drunkenness culminates on New Year's Eve, when you get so drunk you kiss the person you're married to." -P. J. O'Rourke
"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." -Edith Lovejoy Pierce
"The Old Year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The New Year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!" -Edward Payson Powell
"Ring out the old, ring in the new, Ring, happy bells, across the snow: The year is going, let him go; Ring out the false, ring in the true." -Lord Tennyson
"It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets." -William Thomas
"Your Merry Christmas may depend on what others do for you ... but your Happy New Year depends on what you do for others." -Unknown
"A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one Year and out the other." -Unknown
"Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits." -Unknown
"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." -Bill Vaughan
"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." -Bill Vaughan
"It depends on us... Another year lies before us like an unwritten page, an unspent coin, an unwalked road, the pages will read, what treasures will be gained in exchange for time, or what we find along the way, will largely depend on us." -- Esther Baldwin York
Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Capital City Free Press on January 1, 2018.
