Steve Flowers: Inside the Statehouse - Remembering 9/11

It was 23 years ago on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked our country. It was a day in infamy and a wake-up call for America. Allow me to share some memories from that day from famous Alabama political figures.
The legendary Alabama political icon, Bill Baxley, was and is now one of the state’s top lawyers. He was trying a case in Guntersville at the Marshall County Courthouse. The lawyers were making their opening arguments, and someone came into the courtroom to tell them that a plane had flown into the New York World Trade Center. They adjourned court and the lawyers went back to an office in the courthouse to watch. the developments on television. Baxley and the other lawyers actually saw the second and most devastating plane hit the buildings. They could not believe it. However, they returned to the courtroom and continued trying the case for the afternoon.
University of South Alabama President and former Mobile/Baldwin Congressman Jo Bonner was in a meeting in Montgomery. As the Congressman for the 1st District of Alabama, he was working with Alabama legislators on redistricting. He says, “It was a beautiful morning in Alabama’s Capital City. While meeting with the Alabama lawmakers over breakfast, I noticed an airplane flying into the World Trade Center in New York City on the big television that was set up in the Embassy Suites lobby. At about the same time, it seemed like everyone else had seen what I saw. Not surprisingly, quite a chatter arose in the lobby hotel. I was thinking, ‘What kind of idiot would fly a small plane into the World Trade Center?!’ It became obvious that this was not an accident, but a terrorist attack. Our meetings were soon scrapped. America had been attacked and Americans soon began plotting a response.”
Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer was a high-ranking executive with Colonial Bank. He arrived early at the Montgomery bank at One Commerce Street. He was in the process of managing and transferring funds with a New York banker, who was in the South Tower. Someone told Boozer and his counterpart of the first plane hitting the tower. The New Yorker saw it out of his window. He quickly and adroitly fled the office tower just in time. Boozer found a television and as he saw the second plane hit and the towers crumble, he prayerfully hoped his New York partner had escaped safely, which he did. At that time, Boozer had a horrific, sickening feeling as he knew that his daughter was on a plane from London to New York. He sat somberly for several hours until he found out that his daughter’s plane had been diverted back to Heathrow in London.
State Senator Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road) had just begun his career as a young lawyer. He was practicing in the Beasley Law Firm in Montgomery. His wife called him when the first plane hit. When he hung up, he could hear people congregating and talking loudly in the hallway outside his office. They all went into a lawyer’s office, which had a television. They all watched as the second plane hit the tower. They were all stunned and astonished as was the entire world.
Former State Senator Jimmy Holley of Elba was in Montgomery. The legislature was in session. He was in his hotel room in downtown Montgomery. He had his television on and saw the second plane hit the tower. He proceeded down to the Statehouse, and the Senate went into session. They stayed in session, determined to not let the terrorist attacks deter them or change the way American government works or prevails.
State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate was in the landscaping business in Montgomery on September 11, 2001. He and his longtime associate, Jason Walker, were sitting in their small office planning their day of work. There was no television in their workplace. However, Walker’s wife, Montgomery County Commissioner Rhonda Walker, called to tell him about the first plane hitting the Trade Tower. They went on about their day’s business and worked a full 10-hour day in the field with their crew. It was that night before Pate realized the impactful horror that had occurred in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and at the Pentagon. In looking over his personal journal that day, Pate was shocked to see that his then 9-year-old son had watched all of the events unfold on television at home all day.
About the author: Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the Alabama Legislature. Steve may be reached at Steveflowers.us. He can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
