Good karma

I get lots of emails containing words of wisdom. I appreciate every one of them, but one time I got a real keeper. Here are 17 incredibly powerful observations attributed to the Dalai Lama worth posting on your bathroom mirror. Learn them and live them. They will improve your life.
1) Follow the three Rs: respect for self, respect for others, responsibility for your actions.
2) When you realize you’ve made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it.
3) Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values.
4) Not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.
5) When you lose, don’t lose the lesson.
6) Great love and great achievements involve great risk.
7) A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation for your life.
8) In disagreements with loved ones, deal only with the current situation. Don’t bring up the past.
9) Don’t let a little dispute injure a great relationship.
10) Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.
11) The best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other.
12) Share your knowledge. It’s a way to achieve immortality.
13) Spend some time alone every day.
14) Once a year, go someplace you’ve never been before.
15) Be gentle with the earth.
16) Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you’ll be able to enjoy it a second time.
17) Judge your success by what you had to give up in order to get it.
Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Capital City Free Press on March 21, 2015.
About the author: Michael Josephson is one of the nation’s most sought-after and quoted ethicists. Founder and president of the Josephson Institute and its CHARACTER COUNTS! project, he has conducted programs for more than 100,000 leaders in government, business, education, sports, law enforcement, journalism, law, and the military. Josephson is also an award-winning radio commentator.
This article was published by the Josephson Institute.
