MONTGOMERY- The producers of the horror film Spiritus are
The Sanctuary in Montgomery. The screening begins at 5 p.m., with a question and answer session to follow. Entry is $10. The Sanctuary is located at 432 S. Goldthwaite St. downtown.
The film, written and directed by L.C. Holt, tells the story of a troubled girl named Marjorie Hines. One year after her mysterious death, Marjorie’s tormented spirit returns to seek vengeance on those responsible.
“We were able to tell this story in an interesting, nonlinear way,” Holt said. “The story unfolds piece by piece as each of Marjorie’s friends, along with an unscrupulous documentary filmmaker, start to uncover secrets surrounding the circumstances of her death.”
Before stepping behind the camera to direct Spiritus, Holt was focused on acting, and has appeared in films such as You’re Next, V/H/S 2 and Pop Skull.
Holt’s production company Buck’s Row teamed up with fellow Alabama-based production company Foolish Henry Films to make Spiritus. Foolish Henry Films was behind the feature Death to the World and the short film City Federal, both of which are available on Amazon Prime.
Spiritus is unrated; viewer discretion is advised. View the trailer here.
For more information:
Facebook event page for the screening
http://www.facebook.com/Spiritusfilm
http://www.facebook.com/FoolishHenryFilms
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6401142
Monday, April 3, 2017
Horror film ‘Spiritus’ to screen in Montgomery
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment