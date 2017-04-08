Music Review: Blue Yonder - Born of the Sky

As a guy who generally listens to music that falls more on the rock, indie, post-rock side of the spectrum, I’m not going to pretend to be able to explain any differences - subtle or otherwise - between what may be Americana versus folk or any other related subgenre. So writing about a new EP from my friends in Blue Yonder is proving to be a bit of a challenge.
But as I’ve seen them perform live as a duo and full band, I can say that I recognize the talent and songwriting prowess, even if precise descriptions of musical styles escape me.
Blue Yonder consists of Johnny Veres, Beth Hataway Veres, Joseph Johnson, Russell Thomas Bush, and Andrew Mohney.
The five songs that make up “Born of the Sky” take you on a journey of varying moods through picturesque locales with a focus on storytelling.
The EP begins with “Long Time Coming,” an upbeat, toe-tapping song with catchy harmonies and lead guitar work that focuses on subtlety and blending over an in-your-face prominence. If you could take a long drive on a dirt road across middle America, this song would be the score to the scene. (Hey, I’m a filmmaker as well as a musician… sometimes there’s going to be a film score reference thrown in there.)
That is followed by “O-L-I-V-I-A,” which makes me picture a folk band sitting in the Florida Keys, under palm trees, sipping pina coladas. “Salt & Dust” brings more harmonies and catchy guitar work, along with encouragement to craft your destiny without fear of failure.
For me, “Nocturna” is the standout track on this EP. This is probably the moodiest, darkest track, and it really spotlights the vocal talents in the band.
“Thunder Train (One Mic)” completes the EP, providing an upbeat ending that proudly displays the band’s love for older folk-stylings and manages to throw in a slight old country twang to the mix.
Great storytelling, production, songwriting, harmonies and raw musical talent make “Born of the Sky” a great EP to add to your collection.
Discover Blue Yonder on Band Camp: blueyondermusic.bandcamp.com
Blue Yonder will be hosting a free songwriting workshop during the Alabama Book Festival on April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Loeb Center - Old Alabama Town in downtown Montgomery.
About the author: Josh Carples is the managing editor for the Capital City Free Press.
