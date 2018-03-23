Hank Sanders: Senate Sketches #1604: Come share with me!

Come share with me. If you participated in the 25th Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, then you can remember with me. If you didn’t participate, you can share vicariously with me.
The Bridge Crossing Jubilee was massive. The 2018 theme was "Many More Bridges To Cross". There were more than 50 events over a four-day period. Not every event is officially sponsored by the Bridge Crossing Jubilee. However, more than 40 of the 50-plus events are official Jubilee events. Still, all events are part of the Jubilee in spirit. The great majority of these events are free.
There is so much behind-the-scenes activity that makes this massive event possible every year. However, I do not have the space to share such activities. I could not attend all or even most of the events. Therefore, I am going to share only the events in which I participated directly.
The Jubilee started on Thursday. I offered greetings at the Old Fashioned Mass Meeting at Tabernacle Baptist Church. I tried to capture the full spirit of the Jubilee. This event was at Tabernacle because it was the first church to allow a mass meeting on its premises during the Selma Voting Rights Movement. The likelihood of a firebombing was a powerful reason not to permit such meetings. However, Tabernacle Baptist Church exhibited great courage and allowed the meeting. On this Thursday night, we had good speeches and good music and a good crowd. It was a very good kick-off for the 2018 Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
Friday morning, I went to the National Voting Rights Museum for an interview on Satellite Radio. It was mostly about the Jubilee, but it also covered the relationship between Faya Rose Toure and me. There was much to talk about.
I then attended two education workshops at Wallace Community College Selma. One workshop explored excellence in public education, and the other explored excellence in higher education. I made brief remarks at each.
I attended two inductions into halls of fame. The Legal Guardian Hall of Fame inducted Adjoa Aiyetorro and Bill Baxley. The Women’s Hall of Fame inducted Mattie Atkins, Connie Curry and Walta Mae Kennie. All had contributed to voting rights and/or justice. Come share with me.
I then participated in the Jubilee Mock Trial. The issue was the rape of women of African descent during slavery and segregation and to the present. The U.S. Government was the defendant. I played the role of one of its lawyers. We lost as usual.
I then went to the Poor Peoples Campaign Rally led by Rev. Dr. William Barber. Rev. Jesse Jackson also gave a presentation. So did Faya Rose Toure and others.
Saturday, I went to the Foot Soldiers Breakfast briefly before 8 a.m. Then I went to the Spiritual and Political Leaders Round Table Breakfast. I facilitated this roundtable of ministers, political leaders and community leaders.
I then spoke during a session at the Selma Center for Nonviolence. It involved Civil Rights, ancestry and history.
I then attended the last part of the Reparations Conference and the first part of the Intergenerational Summit with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. I then went to a board meeting of the Alabama New South Coalition.
I was honored at a reception by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for my work as a state senator for 35 years and a lawyer over the last 45 years. I also participated on a panel discussing voting challenges.
I ended this day by attending the Freedom Flame Awards Gala. Churches that participated in the Voting Rights Movement were honored. Dick Gregory was honored posthumously with the Freedom Flame Century Award. Rev. Jesse Jackson was also honored with the Freedom Flame Century Award. The 21st Century Youth Leadership Movement was also honored. The Freedom Flame Awards Gala ended at 10:30 that night, and I went home. Come share with me.
I introduced the main speaker at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast. The speaker was U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a potential presidential candidate for 2020. Congresswoman Maxine Waters received the National Unity Award and spoke powerfully. There were other well-known speakers such as Congressman Terri Sewell, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Dr. Charles Steele of SCLC, Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Leonard Dunston of the Institute of the Black World.
I then spoke briefly at Brown Chapel AME Church. I lifted the vision and spirit of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee. I had to leave because problems arose with having the usual Bloody Sunday pre-march rally as scheduled.
I was on the edge of the annual Bloody Sunday pre-march rally. I was also on the edge of the Bloody Sunday March with the tens of thousands of marchers. Estimates range from 20,000 to 25,000. Gout had a claim on my right foot. I later spoke at the gospel concert memorializing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago this year. The Jubilee Festival received a very brief visit from me. There was so much more, but I have used all my space. It was a very powerful experience that so many work to make possible. Come share with me!
Alabama Legislature.
Friday, March 23, 2018
Hank Sanders: Senate Sketches #1604: Come share with me!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment