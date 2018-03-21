Steve Flowers: Inside the Statehouse: Dramatic gubernatorial race brewing

When talk turns to politics in Alabama, it usually leads to the governor’s race. In Alabama politics, the governor’s office is the Brass Ring. It is talked about more than anything else around coffee clubs and kitchen tables from Sand Mountain to the Wiregrass. It is comparable to college football being the king of all sports in Alabama.
This infatuation with the governor’s office is borne out in the state's voting history. In most states, the presidential race sees the largest voter turnout, but that is not the case in Alabama where we have historically voted more heavily in gubernatorial years. Governor race years also have most of the important local offices up for grabs. “All politics is local.”
Kay Ivey enters the race as the favorite. She is the quasi-incumbent, having taken over the ship of state this time last year from beleaguered and tarnished Gov. Robert Bentley. She probably would have gone to the house with her dog Bear with the plaudits of having served two terms as Alabama Treasurer and two terms as lieutenant governor, which is not a bad legacy. However, now she can add governor to her epitaph.
Kay’s most daunting opponent is Huntsville mayor, Tommy Battle, who is actually responsible for the largest economic development announcement for the state in the past several years. The landing of the Toyota-Mazda plant in Huntsville several months ago was a real coup. Battle is 61 and has been mayor of Huntsville for over 10 years. Some would argue that if he could do half of what he has done for Huntsville for Alabama, he would be the best governor we've had in generations.
Mayor Battle has raised a lot of money and will come out of the vote-rich Tennessee Valley with a strong base of support. He may give Kay a run for her money.
Birmingham evangelist Scott Dawson is hoping to garner the evangelical vote. He is running a spirited campaign and could be a factor.
State Senator Bill Hightower from Mobile is somewhat of an aloof fellow, who will probably not be a factor.
Whoever wins the Republican nomination will be favored to win the race in November. The odds favor a Republican 57-to-43.
However, you have two formidable thoroughbreds vying for the Democratic nomination. Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will fight it out for the nod in the June 5th Primary. There probably will not be a runoff. Either Cobb or Maddox will win outright depending upon which way Alabama’s African American voters land. Most observers predict that Walt Maddox will prevail. He is 45 and has been mayor of Tuscaloosa for 10 years.
Being mayor of a major city is probably the best training ground for governor.
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Steve Flowers: Inside the Statehouse: Dramatic gubernatorial race brewing
