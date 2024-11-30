After a workshop, a fellow came up to me and complained that I had made him feel uncomfortable. “I’m not perfect,” he said, “But I’m basically honest.” His implication was that it’s unfair to expect people to be honest all the time.
His comment reminded me of a cartoon where one fellow confided to another, “I admire Webster’s honesty, but his insistence on being scrupulously honest is really annoying.”
Look, I’m not an honesty absolutist. I think it was okay to lie to Nazis to save innocent lives, and I approve of police lying during undercover operations to catch drug dealers or corrupt politicians. I also think it’s okay to tell your grandmother you really like the sweater she knitted or let young children believe in the Tooth Fairy.
But be careful. It’s easy to stretch these special situations into an endless chain of rationalizations that justify lying whenever it’s convenient.
Every lie must be justified by competing moral principles, not simply self-interest. Some lying during criminal investigations passes muster because they are subjected to judicial review and advance a long-term public good. And there are times when “white” lies can be justified when kindness trumps truthfulness.
Otherwise, being scrupulously honest is not only possible; it’s desirable and morally mandatory.
Being basically honest is not enough. It’s like saying, “I really want to be honest, but not if it costs too much, not if it prevents me from getting what I want.”
Honesty is crucial, not only to uphold an abstract moral principle but to preserve one of our most important personal assets – credibility. Despite self-serving excuses, almost all lies breach trust and undermine credibility.
Once someone lies to us, even on a small thing, we always think, “What else have you lied to me about?” How many times do you get to lie before you are a liar? How many times does someone get to lie to you before distrust sets in?
Being honest only when it suits our purpose isn’t honesty at all.
Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Capital City Free Press on March 4, 2012.
This article was published by the Josephson Institute of Ethics.
No comments:
Post a Comment