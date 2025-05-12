Does Tommy Tuberville know what he’s getting into?

The biographer Robert Caro says that power reveals. Power lets you do what you want. And your desires show who you are.
After four years in the U.S. Senate, we have few doubts about what Tommy Tuberville wants.
A man sent to Washington to represent Alabama spends a lot of time on television talking about President Donald Trump or his enemies. Alabama is a peripheral concern. In some cases, Tuberville takes positions that are demonstrably bad for the people here.
When he’s not ignoring Alabamians, he’s embarrassing them. Tuberville in 2022 made an overtly racist assertion that Black Americans are criminals at a rally in Nevada. He also took a very long time to acknowledge that white nationalists are racists.
And Tuberville appears to despise transgender people. He attacked a Space Camp employee — a private citizen — because that person was transgender. He thinks, falsely, that men somehow got into the women’s boxing events at the 2024 Olympics.
Tuberville blocked military promotions for almost a year because the Biden administration wanted to help enlisted women access health care. He compared Vice President Kamala Harris, a former senator and California attorney general, to a “crazy ex-girlfriend.” When U.S. Sen. Katie Britt — his Republican colleague; an experienced politico and a former leader of Alabama’s largest business group — bombed her State of the Union response last year, Tuberville said she had been “picked as a housewife.”
Also, he forgot that triangles exist.
And all of that is before we get to questions about whether Tuberville actually lives in Alabama; possible conflicts of interest in his stock trading, and questions about one of his charities.
This is the guy who’s going to clear the gubernatorial field?
He might. Tuberville appears to be edging into next year’s race for governor. And Republicans seem ready to give way to him. Even the suggestion that Tuberville could run led Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate to give up plans to run for the office.
The senator would, of course, be a strong candidate. Tuberville has name recognition and a record that appeals to hard core Republican primary voters.
As a sitting senator, he should raise money easily. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, another possible gubernatorial candidate, had $1.3 million in his campaign account in January compared to Tuberville’s $628,000 in March. But Ainsworth will need to spend all that and more to reach Tuberville’s levels of notoriety.
There’s no doubt the senator could be our next governor.
But why does Tuberville want to be governor?
“If you’re the CEO of a state then you can help more in a certain amount of time,” Tuberville told Alabama Daily News in March.
Oh boy.
The Alabama Legislature, not the governor, holds the power in Alabama. The governor can do little more than make suggestions to lawmakers and sign the bills sent to her desk. If she vetoes a bill during the session, the legislature can override her with a majority vote. She has a more effective pocket veto near the end of a session, but lawmakers can work around it.
If you want to be a successful chief executive in Alabama, you must know the boundaries of the office. Occasionally you get a George Wallace with enough loyalty from voters to bend legislators to his will.
More often, Alabama governors must work outside the legislature to appear strong. This means doing things that don’t directly involve the legislature. Like immediate response to natural disasters. Or recruiting companies to the state.
Bob Riley did both to project decisiveness even as a Democratic-controlled legislature controlled the purse strings. So does Kay Ivey, who understands where she has leverage and where she doesn’t.
Robert Bentley also used that combination. But he wasted it in pointless confrontations with legislators, overestimating his power and showing the weakness of the office.
Let’s hope a Governor Tuberville does not end his career the way Bentley did. There will be plenty of ideological overlap between Tuberville and a (likely) Republican-controlled legislature.
But Tuberville’s habit of running his mouth and alienating people without forethought doesn’t bode well. In the inevitable moments when the governor clashes with lawmakers, the chief executive needs to know what the office can and can’t do. And try to get a good result and escape the fray with as much dignity as possible.
One can’t assume a man who speaks like an uncle’s Facebook post has that subtle touch. If Trump gets his way on the economy and disaster aid, Tuberville will have fewer avenues to show leadership. And if a Governor Tuberville talks to lawmakers like Senator Tuberville treats his constituents, he will quickly learn who holds the cards.
But really, he shouldn’t be sitting at the table. Power has revealed Tuberville to be shallow, spiteful, and more interested in attention than the state he represents. He treats most Alabamians with contempt and views his job as an annex to a television career.
And if Alabama voters, knowing all that, elevate him to another political office, what does that reveal about us?
About the author: Brian Lyman is the editor of Alabama Reflector. He has covered Alabama politics since 2006 and has worked at the Montgomery Advertiser, the Press-Register, and The Anniston Star. A 2024 Pulitzer finalist for Commentary, his work has also won awards from the Associated Press Managing Editors, the Alabama Press Association, and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights.
This article was published by Alabama Reflector, which is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
No comments:
Post a Comment