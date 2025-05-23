Welcome to the University of Alabama! Hope some of you have an attorney

This is what happened to a University of Alabama student targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and how the university reacted.
(Alireza) Doroudi, an Iranian national pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering (at the University of Alabama), was taken into custody by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit on Tuesday around 3 a.m… The University of Alabama has not provided further details about the situation. Spokesperson Alex House did not respond to messages Friday after initially stating that the university was cooperating with immigration authorities. House did not address whether the university was offering Doroudi any assistance. — Alabama Reflector, March 28, 2025
“Mr. Doroudi made the difficult decision to ask for and was granted voluntary departure and return to Iran in order to avoid prolonged and unnecessary detention. He turned and looked at me and said, ‘I love this country, but they don’t want me here, so I will go home.'” — David Rozas, attorney for Alireza Douroudi, May 8, 2025
Douroudi, with nothing more than traffic citations on his record, faced a charge that the government eventually admitted it had no evidence for. If the University of Alabama ever said anything in defense of Douroudi, I’m not aware of it. UA did welcome President Donald Trump, the author of Douroudi’s ordeal, to speak on campus while Douroudi languished in a Louisiana prison. According to The New York Times, he told his fiancée, Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani, that his vision, hearing, and mental health were all suffering during his detention.
In light of that, here’s how the university should welcome future freshmen.
Dear incoming student,
Welcome to the University of Alabama! We’re delighted that you’re joining our community of over 40,000 students. We hope your time here will allow you to grow personally and academically.
Moving to a new campus can be stressful. Here are some ways you can make the journey easier.
– Pack light. Take only what you need. Don’t bring groceries or other food; you can pick that up in one of Tuscaloosa’s supermarkets.
– Plan ahead. Talk to your roommates ahead of time to decide who will bring big items to be shared by all, like televisions or criminal attorneys.
– Label boxes. Moving can feel chaotic. Be sure you can track your packages should a law enforcement officer confiscate them.
Here are some items we recommend bringing:
- Appropriate clothing – it gets hot here in August!
- Academic supplies (pens, notebooks, legal pads, etc.)
- Bedding (pillows, sheets, blankets)
- Clothing for court (we recommend business attire in neutral tones)
- Desk lamp, desk organizer
- File cabinet
- PACER subscription
- Predrafted habeas corpus brief
- Towels
One note: hanging items on your walls inappropriately could lead to a damage charge. Please consult the management of your dormitory or apartment building on the best way to display your citizenship or residency papers.
Campus life
Your time at Alabama will lead to friendships that last a lifetime and memories you’ll always cherish. And they’ll be your own, whether it’s cheering for the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium or getting accosted by a man in a balaclava claiming to be a federal official.
UA prides itself on the range of activities it offers students. Get On Board Day showcases all of our wonderful student organizations. Be sure to check it out! We’re working hard to create spaces where students engage in stilted conversations and worry nonstop that one of their colleagues is an informant.
And don’t forget Alabama’s latest, proudest tradition, the PreDawn Knock. Are you one of our 1,200 international students? Maybe you’ll get to frantically call your attorney as Immigration and Customs Enforcement breaks down your door.
(We do not recommend calling administration or general counsel if you find yourself in jail. It is the University of Alabama’s policy to be indifferent to our students’ safety.)
Academics
With over 200 major or minor subjects to study, you’re certain to find something to match your academic interests. Take special note of our criminology classes. UA offers an unparalleled opportunity to see the nation’s law enforcement seize students on thin pretexts.
For parents
Watching your child leave for college can be an emotional experience. Perhaps you’re worried about how they’ll adjust to a new environment, or if they’ll be shipped without warning to an out-of-state prison. These are normal concerns for any new Alabama student. False imprisonment is one of the many experiences we offer our students.
Questions?
If you have any questions about classes, your dorms, or why you’re putting your life in our hands, don’t hesitate to ask. We have staff available 24/7 to give you no comment.
Welcome to Alabama! We’re glad you’re here. And don’t step out of line.
About the author: Brian Lyman is the editor of Alabama Reflector. He has covered Alabama politics since 2006 and has worked at the Montgomery Advertiser, the Press-Register, and The Anniston Star. A 2024 Pulitzer finalist for Commentary, his work has also won awards from the Associated Press Managing Editors, the Alabama Press Association, and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights.
This article was published by Alabama Reflector, which is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
No comments:
Post a Comment