Sunday, May 11, 2025

Michael Josephson: For Mother’s Day: The best quotes ever about mothers

   All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel Mother.  ~Abraham Lincoln


  The formative period for building character for eternity is in the nursery. The mother is queen of that realm and sways a scepter more potent than that of kings or priests. ~Author Unknown


  An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy.  ~Spanish Proverb


  The mother’s heart is the child’s school-room.  ~Henry Ward Beecher


  One good mother is worth a hundred schoolmasters.  ~George Herbert


  A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.  ~Tenneva Jordan


  God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers.  ~Jewish Proverb


  My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her. ~George Washington


  Making a decision to have a child – it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ~Elizabeth Stone


  The moment a child is born, the mother is also born.  She never existed before.  The woman existed, but the mother, never.  A mother is something absolutely new.  ~Rajneesh


  Some mothers are kissing mothers and some are scolding mothers, but it is love just the same, and most mothers kiss and scold together.  ~Pearl S. Buck


  No language can express the power, and beauty, and heroism, and majesty of a mother’s love.  It shrinks not where man cowers, and grows stronger where man faints, and over wastes of worldly fortunes sends the radiance of its quenchless fidelity like a star.  ~Edwin Hubbell Chapin


  The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.  ~Honoré de Balzac


  When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts.  A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.  ~Sophia Loren, Women and Beauty


  A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.  ~Marion C. Garretty


  [A] mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.  ~Emily Dickinson


  A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.  ~Washington Irving


  A father may turn his back on his child, brothers and sisters may become inveterate enemies, husbands may desert their wives, wives their husbands.  But a mother’s love endures through all.  ~Washington Irving


  You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool mom.  ~Author Unknown


  A little girl, asked where her home was, replied, “where mother is.”  ~Keith L. Brooks


  Mother, the ribbons of your love are woven around my heart.  ~Author Unknown


  A man’s work is from sun to sun, but a mother’s work is never done.  ~Author Unknown


  If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do well matters very much.  ~Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis


  Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.  ~Lin Yutang, Chinese writer


  Women do not have to sacrifice personhood if they are mothers. They do not have to sacrifice motherhood in order to be persons. Liberation was meant to expand women’s opportunities, not to limit them. The self-esteem that has been found in new pursuits can also be found in mothering. ~Elaine Heffner


  No gift to your mother can ever equal her gift to you – life.  ~Anonymous quotes


  If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy. ~Ferrell Sims


  There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one. ~Jill Churchill


  A mother’s love is patient and forgiving when all others are forsaking, it never fails or falters, even though the heart is breaking. ~Helen Rice


  Mother is the name of God in the lips and hearts of children. ~William Makepeace Thackeray


Humor

  I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them. ~Phyllis Diller


  Insanity is hereditary; you get it from your children.  ~Sam Levenson


  If evolution really works, how come mothers only have two hands?  ~Milton Berle


  Mirror, mirror on the wall, I am my mother after all. ~Author Unknown


  Sweater, n.:  garment worn by child when its mother is feeling chilly.  ~Ambrose Bierce


  My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. ~Mark Twain


  When a national magazine described her Nobel Prize-winning son as “the world’s smartest man,” Lucille Feynman told a reporter, “If that’s the world’s smartest man, God help us.”


  Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Capital City Free Press on May 13, 2012.


  About the author: Michael Josephson is one of the nation’s most sought-after and quoted ethicists. Founder and president of the Josephson Institute and its CHARACTER COUNTS! project, he has conducted programs for more than 100,000 leaders in government, business, education, sports, law enforcement, journalism, law, and the military. Josephson is also an award-winning radio commentator.


  This article was published by the Josephson Institute.

